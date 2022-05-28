The Examiner
West Launceston man's stand against COVID-19 questions proves expensive

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 28 2022 - 9:06am, first published 6:00am


A 44-year-old man who forcibly resisted arrest after refusing to leave Centrelink last year was fined $2000 in the Launceston Magistrates Court.





Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

