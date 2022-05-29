Attention Launceston shop owners: take pride in storefronts

FOR a long time I have noticed that many of the shop fronts/businesses in Launceston CBD are very dirty.
It would be nice if the managers of shops/businesses would take a good look, particularly at ground level, and think about how it looks from a customer/tourist point of view.
If businesses can pay more attention to improving outside cleanliness, including business delivery bays, it would enhance experience for visitors/shoppers.
Thank you to those few businesses that already pay good attention to this.
For the rest, let's try to have a cleaner Launceston City.
PEACEFUL protests are necessary for positive change. It has long been accepted that logging of native forests must be phased out in Tasmania, with an immediate transition into plantation-based businesses.
Yet successive governments have ignored this fact, and continue to prop up the failing, outdated, climate-unfriendly business of Forestry Tasmania logging native forests.
Where is this necessary transition?
Why is nothing still in place?
It is no surprise that peaceful protesters continue to fight for the forests and for climate change action, and it is also no surprise that the government calls these protests unsafe: to hide the obvious fact that the government is doing exactly nothing to transition from native forest logging to a fully plantation-based estate. Peaceful protesters have not injured workers in the workplace.
They have not acted dangerously around machinery. De-escalation techniques are used to maintain a nonviolent approach to protesting, and protesters are trained in nonviolent direct action. Protests will continue because the risks are too high if we continue to underestimate the effects of climate change. So I ask the Legislative Council of Tasmania to discard this obsolete Bill and do not turn it into law. As Greens Member Cassy O'Connor said, the jails in Tasmania are just not big enough.
TO appoint Peter Dutton to now lead the Federal Parliamentary Liberals would be a tragic move. Mr Dutton is far too conservative at a time when the Liberals need progressive leadership.
Mr Dutton is one of the breed of Liberals who have just been decimated in the polls.
And he is a male at a time of the emergence of female power. It's a pity Simon Birmingham is not in the lower house, he would make a good deputy leader alongside a female leader.
I hope the Liberal hierarchy learns from the polls.
Australians most definitely want all to embrace climate change and to acknowledge the emergence of middle class, female executive power.
TASMANIA'S Treasury Department estimates the cost of increasing our Assembly by 10 MPs would cost $5.8 million-plus recurrent costs of $6.4 million, while our Premier can give no guarantee that those attracted to the green leather would be any more competent than the present lot.
With a total of 40 elected members, and while existing ministers hold multiple portfolios, all are supported by the bureaucracy, and govern a population of around 550,000, while Greater Brisbane comprising $2.5 million is governed by a council of 27.
Quite apart from the absurd over-government that an increased House of Assembly would mean, $12.2 million would go some way toward resolving Tasmania's critical healthcare problems.
Mr Rockliff please think again.
ENOUGH is enough.
The AFL needs to get tough, as it did with South Melbourne and Fitzroy.
Eighteen teams in the competition is more than ample.
Ten Victorian teams is too many, cutting this back to nine, and allowing the Tassie Kangaroos a long overdue and deserved pathway in its own right makes sense.
SO 25 lower house members can't handle the workload, why not just increase the numbers to 19 or 21.
Ten is a big increase from the number, so surely the load would be decreased by enough that half a dozen extras could cope easily.
