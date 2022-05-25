The Examiner
Mayfield woman pleads to a count of burglary and stealing after car wash break-in

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 25 2022 - 8:33am, first published 5:10am
CAR WASH: Tassie Wash located in Invermay, where two men assisted by a female getaway driver robbed the office. Picture: Brett Jarvis

Two men broke into the office of an Invermay car wash operation while a woman who transported them had her car washed, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

