It will be a meeting of the minds when Hawthorn take on Brisbane at UTAS Stadium for their fixture in the Sir Doug Nicholls round on Sunday.
Sam Mitchell and Chris Fagan are set to meet as senior coaches for the first time in the AFL after a long association as key parts of Hawthorn's premiership era nearly a decade ago.
Mitchell was the captain in the Hawks' 2008 success before being a key part of their three-peat campaign from 2012-2014. Fagan, who hails from Queenstown, was part of the coaching staff as the Hawks' head of football during that time.
James Sicily will continue to lead the Hawthorn Football Club as the Hawks plan to share the leadership over the coming weeks.
Sicily took the captaincy role for the first time in his 100th game with the defender standing in for injured skipper Ben McEvoy who remains on the sidelines indefinitely with a neck injury.
Ahead of the Hawks' second Launceston clash this season, coach Sam Mitchell confirmed the 102-game player would lead again.
"He'll be the captain this week, we sort of gave him up until round 10, along with Jaeger [O'Meara] and Benny McEvoy we had a good discussion about that three weeks ago," he said.
"We'll assess that again for what we're going to do in the next couple of weeks and next week but we're looking to continue to grow our leadership."
Sicily re-committed to the Hawks on a five-year extension, effectively becoming a Hawk for life, earlier this week.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
