THE Prime Minister has announced that first-home buyers may be able to raid up to 40 per cent of their superannuation retirement funds to use as a deposit for a house.
This disgraceful policy flies in the face of what superannuation was designed for and opens the gates for future government interference in our retirement savings.
We saw the government was already happy to let people blow their retirement savings during the pandemic, now they want us to throw it into a house at a time when the market is on the edge of cooling off?
There are huge risks for young people, every dollar withdrawn now is two dollars missed in our old age, exposing more people to poverty and reliance on government pensions in the future.
Super is designed to be our safety net in old age, not a slush fund to buy our vote.
I agree with Saul Eslake (The Examiner, May 16) that dipping into super for first home buyers is a bad idea.
It is false to prop up the economy with the housing market instead of producing goods and services. If the government was serious about housing, they could limit property investors, stop overseas buyers or even tax properties not being used.
Instead, property prices will be artificially high, shortages will continue and people will end up working years longer.
VOTERS may believe that Anthony Albanese can spend millions of dollars on health. That's all very well, but where will he get the money, doctors and nurses required to do this?
Most of them are already employed and probably most of those who wish to have are trained already.
After the six years' degree training for MBBS to work in a hospital, it will then take six to eight years for a doctor to train to practice as a specialist.
A doctor from overseas, unless from England and maybe one or two other countries, must completely retrain before they can fully practice and get registration.
Does the Labor party think they can pull all these out of a hat and solve our health problems?
Australia is immensely better off healthwise than most other countries.
AUSTRALIAN Community Media is right to question why Scott Morrison has, by and large, not spoken with their journalists during the election campaign "It's time for our leaders to talk to the regions" (The Examiner, May 16).
Instead of bandying around slogans and buzzwords like "the regions", the PM should be listening to and engaging with the hard-working Australian people living in regional communities.
If he had listened, he would know that the ACM readership considers climate action, political integrity, and leadership as the most important issues for the election.
Morrison's poor climate commitment before 2030 in itself demonstrates a lack of leadership and calls into question the integrity and morality of his government.
Trustworthy leadership that is responsive to local issues and prudently plans for the future needs of regional centres like Launceston is sorely needed.
AS usual, we are seeing nothing from the federal parties before the election comes up.
Some pensioners have superannuation as well to rely on, but not much help at the moment.
For the thousands of pensioners without super to fall back on, we are really struggling with all the rises whichever way you look.
The government has given a once-off payment occasionally, which of course we will take with open arms, but that is not what is needed.
What is needed is a respectable increase in our pensions to get us above the poverty line and not a $20 rise either.
We will still go on, not using heating when needed or getting a few groceries.
Doctors are not even thought of unless we are on our last legs, then it is too late anyway.
Bulk billing is almost non-existent these days so more money to find.
Of course, to any form of government pensioners are non-existent and always will be. They don't want us about, we are just a burden to them.
So who do we vote for that will listen and do something for the likes of us?
