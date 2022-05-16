The One Nation candidate for Lyons grew up in a household of firm rules and strong women - traditional values she wants to bring to her campaign this election.
Emma Goyne, 38, is campaigning on a platform focused on supporting small businesses, relaxing vaccination mandates, protecting gun-ownership rights and reducing foreign ownership of agricultural land in Tasmania.
Advertisement
No stranger to small business ownership, Ms Goyne ran a hairdressing salon for nearly two decades while training her apprentices, and said she wanted to support more small business owners in the region.
"It's very costly to train apprentices with not a lot of financial reward. You do get a couple of government incentives, but it would barely take a chip out," Ms Goyne said.
"So One Nation has a job guarantee for young Tasmanians".
She said that she wants to push for more government subsidies to pay for apprenticeships, traineeships, and cadetships for school-leavers.
Access to bulk-billed health services in rural areas is also a feature of her campaign.
"I'm really strongly pushing 24/7 super health clinics, so at least one of those will be established in Lyons,"
"We will have a comprehensive health service that will have mental wellness, dental, it will have physical wellness, a dietitian, even some yoga or exercise for seniors,"
"All of those things just aim at people being able to manage their own health as much as possible," she said.
At the top of Ms Goyne's list is also a royal commission into the pandemic response, something she said had shut unvaccinated people out of society.
Ms Goyne said that being unable to access medical appointments or university had motivated her to push for the review.
"I am pro-vaccine, I'm pro-choice. But I'm anti-mandate, and I'm fully immunised for every other immunisation under the sun," she said.
She also said that reducing foreign ownership of farmland and meeting the IEA's 90-day oil stockholding obligation was important. Ms Goyne said that while she didn't have a renewable energy policy, she would strongly oppose foreign-owned solar and wind projects.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.