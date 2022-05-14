South Launceston stormed the Magpies' nest as a strong final term secured their third victory in the league, beating Scottsdale 13.8 (86) to 10.8 (68).
Scottsdale enjoyed their homecoming in style in the first term with a four goal to three performance providing a nine-point lead at the first break.
The Bulldogs lifted around the clearances as they grinded into the ascendancy and took a slender five-point lead into the main break.
The two sides saw the lead swing between them in the third term as they traded goals in the quarter with neither side taking a backwards step across the park in a physical encounter. The Magpies notched a goal in the final term to look the likely winners but four goals to South Launceston secured the points.
"It was one of those days, a tough, contested day of footy and it could have gone either way. Both teams had their moments and we were lucky enough to come out finishing the strongest," Bulldogs coach Anthony Taylor said.
"It's well-documented that we've got a young developing team with a good sprinkling of experience but you've still got to chalk up the wins and give a bit of confidence into the group."
Bowen Pearce, Cody Lowe and Harry Summers were named in the Bulldogs' best players while Bart McCulloch (four goals) and Jack Colgrave (three goals) were busy in attack.
"Two key forwards to be able to kick seven goals between them on a predominantly wet day was very pleasing and I thought our pressure around the contest was a bit better today," Taylor said.
Joe Robinson, Jack Lanham and Jacob Singline were in Scottsdale's best players while Matthew Taylor kicked three goals.
George Town overcame Bridgenorth in a bruising encounter as both teams battled wet conditions.
The Saints held the lead at every change with a three goal to one effort in the second term setting up the game winning margin.
Bridgenorth made a charge in the last term and nabbed two quick goals before the Saints locked the game down after notching their solitary goal of the term.
"It was a tough game, it was hard fought the whole time," George Town co-coach Joel Coad said.
"We've definitely trained for situations in close games which has worked well for us in about three games, all of our wins have been less than three goals now."
Miles Smith, Zach Burt, Brady Gee and Adam Zanevra had consistent days for the Saints while Burt and Luke Crane kicked two goals.
"Crane was excellent, he didn't lose a one-on-one all day and probably could have kicked four or five goals, he missed a few good options but very good," Coad said.
Jacob Bonney, Declan Boyd and Oliver Wood were named in Bridgenorth's best players with Matthew Zanetto and Rohan Sergeant kicking two goals.
Rocherlea maintained top spot as they came out victorious in the tussle of the Tigers by accounting for Longford 9.7 (61) to 5.11 (41).
On a special day for Rocherlea, which featured the Long Walk prior to the game and Essendon great Michael Long in attendance, the ladder-leaders did their home fans justice with a convincing win.
Rocherlea kept Longford scoreless in the opening term before opening up a five-goal lead heading into the last quarter.
Longford added the only goal of the quarter as Rocherlea notched two behinds but the home side took the points.
Zane Brown kicked five goals for Rocherlea in a starring display while Jordan Cousens, Samuel Suter and Joel Donaldson impressed across the day.
Longford's Jacob Wiggers continued his impressive form down back while Jake Murfett and Jackson Blair were named in the best players. Luke Murfitt-Cowen led Longford's goal-kicking with two.
Hillwood vaulted into second place on the table after they claimed victory in front of their home supporters over winless Deloraine 12.5 (77) to 7.7(49).
For the second week in a row, the Roos had an impressive first term but Hillwood flexed their muscles in the second term with a four goal to one performance which set-up the winning margin.
Zac Camplin, Alistair Taylor and Isaac Thompson were among Hillwood's best players on the day while Andrew Whitmore and Archie Wilkinson kicked three.
Jarrod Scott, Ward Rakei and Sam Talbot impressed for the Roos as Jordan Loone and Liam Ryan kicked two goals.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
