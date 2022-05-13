Tasmania must be included and provided with the 19th licence in the AFL if the league is to be a truly national competition, former Essendon great Michael Long OAM has said.
The two-time premiership player was in Northern Tasmania ahead of the Long Walk taking place from Brooks High School to Rocherlea Football Club on Saturday.
The 1993 Norm Smith medal winner has seen many sides of the game through his time starring with Essendon and his close collaboration with the AFL through the Long Walk.
The former Bomber skipper believes it is time to introduce the Apple Isle into the competition.
"Football is a national game and to make it truly national, why shouldn't it. They've produced a lot of players over the years and there's two clubs that come and play here, maybe it's time," he said.
"They've had a lot of support, no doubt the AFL would be supportive as would the local group they've got working ... not that I've been involved but if we want a national competition, we've got to include Tasmania."
Long's support for the Tasmanian bid comes after former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson helped unveil the The 'Last Push To Play' ad campaign along with the BelieveTasmanian.com.au which runs in conjunction with the ad.
The decision on Tasmania's bid for the 19th AFL licence is expected in August with the AFL Commission set to meet and vote on the issue.
Outgoing AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has said that the majority of the AFL presidents must be on-board with the decision to bring Tasmania into the competition.
McLachlan is set to end his tenure as chief executive officer of the AFL at the end of the season but has previously identified Tasmania's future as one of his key priorities alongside a new broadcasting deal to complete before he goes.
"And it doesn't matter where it is in Australia, it's our national game. And we've got a heartland in Tasmania that's not featuring in our national game. It's just wrong. It's just wrong, and we've got to do something about it," Clarkson said on AFL360.
