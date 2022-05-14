The Examiner
Undefeated St Pats defeats Lilydale in NTFA division one round seven

Brian Allen
Updated May 14 2022 - 9:09am, first published 8:30am
WRAPPED UP: St Pats' Will van den Berg and Jacob Gelston tackle Lilydale's Thane Bardenhagen. Picture: Paul Scambler

Ladder-leader St Pats announced themselves as a serious premiership threat with a 9.6 (60) to 6.10 (46) round-seven victory against reigning premier Lilydale at John Cunningham Oval on Saturday.

