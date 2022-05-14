Ladder-leader St Pats announced themselves as a serious premiership threat with a 9.6 (60) to 6.10 (46) round-seven victory against reigning premier Lilydale at John Cunningham Oval on Saturday.
It was an arm-wrestle in the first quarter and the Saints went to the huddle one point up.
They created a crucial buffer in the second term with 3.2 to the Dees' four behinds.
It was two goals each in the third stanza which meant St Pats went to the final change 16 points in the clear.
It was again two goals apiece in the fourth quarter.
Captain Tom Hilder starred on return and was well-assisted by Jake Kilby, Julian James, Josh Bellchambers, Brad Dikkenberg and Nathan Barry.
Kilby and Barry nailed two goals each while Jake Laskey kicked a couple on return.
Sam Lockett, Patrick Sulzberger, Daniel Viney, Tyrell Ponting, Corey Lockett and Jai Asbury helped keep the Demons in the fight all day.
Their goals came through Thane Bardenhagen (three), Sonny Whiting (two) and Jarrod Foale.
The result meant East Coast gained second spot while the Dees dropped to third place. Their round-eight match-up shapes up as a ripper.
The Swans recorded a solid 10.15 (75) to 10.7 (67) win over Old Launcestonians at St Helens.
It was another tight game all day with the Swans leading at quarter and half-time before OLs took a seven-point buffer into the final change.
East Coast stormed home in the fourth with 3.4 to 1.1.
Jared Mason bagged five goals and earned a spot in the best for his performance.
Shaun Cannon, Marcus Haley, Sam Maddern, Mitch Graham and Corey Bosworth, with a goal, were the other big contributors.
Will Archer and Jeremy Jackson booted three goals each to give the visitors a chance while Zach Gardner, Alex Downie, Nick Claxton, Julian Rattray and Alex Sciulli were busy.
Perth got the job done against UTAS Lions at home, running out 13.13 (91) to 7.6 (48) victors.
Nathan Croft, Jesse Rhodes, Ben Elmer, William Haley, Zak Kerrison and Lukas Souter were handy for the Magpies.
Elmer and Ali Jammas scored a treble of goals each.
Tim Reynolds, Wyatt Wagner-Garwood, Will Geysing, Zac Bott, Dan McHugh, Braydon Weily gave their all for the Lions. Adam McDermott kicked three.
Evandale, Meander Valley and Old Scotch had byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
