The battle between third-ranked Meander Valley and fourth-placed Evandale ended up a one-sided affair at Westbury Recreation Ground on Saturday in NTFAW division one.
The Suns, who got their third win in a row, made it difficult for the Eagles to score and ran out 11.13 (79) to 0.1 (1) winners.
The most damage was done in the third term when Meander Valley booted 6.1 to zip.
Kia Rogers, Charlie Giddins, Meg Wilkinson and Sophie Townsend were standout contributors while goal-kickers Cleo Cresswell (three) and Jacqui Hodgkinson (one) also got a mention in the best.
Kayleigh Crawshaw backed up last weekend's three-goal performance with another triple, Montanna Eastley chimed in with two and Deserae Austerberry kicked one.
Sharlissa Dudman, captain Georgia Rowley, Phoebe Barnett, Lavinia Lindsay, Grace Gee and Robyn Allchin served the Eagles well.
The Suns will enjoy a bye next weekend while Evandale will be desperate to bounce back when they take on Longford in round seven.
The South Launceston and Deloraine clash was closer and the undefeated Bulldogs were made to work for their 6.7 (43) to 2.0 (12) victory at Deloraine.
The visitors started well with three majors to one in the first stanza but then could only manage five points in the second term.
They didn't get away until the third quarter when they put on 3.1.
The final quarter was even with only one point scored between both sides.
The Kangaroos got good value out of Breana Miller, Leah Bryan, who kicked a goal, Antoinette Wichmann, Chelsea Rushton, Grace Close, another who slotted a major, and Ella McLennan.
League MVP leaders Hayley Breward and Aprille Crooks continued their outstanding seasons being acknowledged as the Bulldogs' best.
Emma Attard, Grace Gillow, Angela Mayne and Meaghan Volker were also handy.
Crooks kicked three while Chelsea Ryan, Courtney Saunders and Lisa Patterson kicked one each.
George Town and Longford had byes.
The George Town and South Launceston round seven clash at George Town will be one to watch.
The Bulldogs won by 29 points when the ladder-leaders met in round four.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
