Almost half a million dollars allocated in the state budget for police drones

By Andrew Chounding
May 15 2022 - 2:00am
IT'S A DRONE: Officers demonstrate a police drone in Hobart back in 2021. Picture: supplied

Following a horror month on Tasmanian roads, the state government has announced the upcoming budget will include almost half a million dollars for drones to target anti-social driving.

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

