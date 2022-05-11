A group of aged care workers gathered in Launceston this week to protest one employer's attempt at further cuts to staff pay.
Members of the crowd, which neared 100 people, positioned themselves outside Uniting AgeWell's Kings Meadows facility where they held banners and chanted.
Health & Community Services Union industrial manager Robbie Moore said the event was organised in response to the proposed variation to Uniting AgeWell's paid meal break allowance.
"[We're] supporting Uniting AgeWell workers who are being attacked by their employer, by trying to take away paid meal breaks," he said.
"That's putting the safety of residents at risk and means that staff will lose over $2000 a year, which they cannot afford."
Mr Moore said the company put out a ballot to allow employees to vote on whether their entitlements would be reduced. However, he then alleged Uniting AgeWell withdrew that ballot minutes before it was set to close, deleting all the voting evidence.
"They knew they were going to lose to ballot and workers were not going to stand for this," he said.
"We're rallying today to support these workers, and to make sure their rights are protected so they don't lose take-home pay, they actually improve their wages."
Mr Moore said that was why the HACSU would also be running the work value case for aged care workers in an attempt to secure them a 25-per cent pay rise.
Staying on the subject of staff income, Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus said aged care workers deserved a significant pay rise.
"They earn around $22 to $23 an hour, they're some of the lowest-paid workers in our country," she said.
"They are struggling with the cost of living at the moment, and after everything they've been through during the pandemic, on the front lines supporting our elders, to not support them at this time is a disgrace."
In response to the rally, Uniting AgeWell chief executive Andrew Kinnersly said the company had been a strong and vocal advocate for a national wage increase for all aged care workers.
"[The allowance variation] is not designed to disadvantage staff ... It will, however, make the application of the allowance consistent and equitable and ensure that all staff working in residential aged care who meet the criteria for the allowance do receive it," he said.
The Paid Meal Break issue was brought before the Fair Work Commission who agreed the relevant Enterprise Agreement clause did not accurately reflect its intent and lacked clarity giving rise to its misapplication."
Mr Kinnersly said impacted staff had been offered a compensatory payment and extra rostered shifts.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
