Aged care workers rally outside Uniting AgeWell's Kings Meadows facility

By Luke Miller
May 11 2022 - 5:00pm
RALLY:Shane Rickerby ANMF's Senior Organiser and HACSU Industrial Manager Robbie Moore, and ACTU Sally McManus join workers to protest at the front of the Uniting AgeWell Kings Meadows facility. Picture: Paul Scambler

A group of aged care workers gathered in Launceston this week to protest one employer's attempt at further cuts to staff pay.

