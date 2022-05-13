I was five when the global financial crisis hit, and my dad lost his job. I am from a family of four children and my mum had just given birth to my younger brother. I remember how hard those economic conditions were on my family. Fast forward to COVID and my mum's work hours were severely cut back, and my dad was unfortunate to lose his job for a second time. As an 18-year-old I helped support the family by working to contribute to the family's bills and cost of living.

