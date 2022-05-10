The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

JackJumpers have Tasmanian children painting the town green

By Brian Wightman
May 10 2022 - 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Adams

You don't have to be a basketball fan to appreciate the romanticism of the Tasmania JackJumpers franchise making the NBL grand final series in their inaugural season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.