The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Justice Tamara Jago jails Ian Mackenzie, 81, for wounding, arson

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
May 9 2022 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
81-year-old convicted of caravan park arson and hammer bashing

A man in his 80s who beat a woman with a hammer, attacked her home with an axe and set fire to her property in November last year has been jailed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.