The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Katrina Gail Chick did not apply for bail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 22 2022 - 3:20am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman appears on wounding charge

A Punchbowl woman did not apply for bail when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a wounding charge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.