James Redmond Burrows, 36, pleads not guilty to fraud charges totalling $2.1 million

By Nick Clark
Updated March 31 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:30am
Alleged fraudulent Launceston accountant committed for trial

A former Launceston accountant facing charges involving more than $2.1 million has been ordered to appear in the Supreme Court for trial after pleading not guilty.

