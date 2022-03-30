The Examiner

Dawn Ward seeks drug treatment order to avoid actual jail for two counts of trafficking

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 30 2022
Woman walked past Launceston Airport sniffer dog with $115k of ice

A Newnham woman was busted with ice worth up to $115,000 when she walked past a sniffer dog at the Launceston Airport, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

