The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Thomas Aliano found guilty on two counts not guilty on two counts

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 30 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Supreme Court judge praised a jury for its conscientiousness after it returned its verdict in the trial of a man accused of a violent assault on a woman.

Houseguest nose biter guilty, judge praises jury
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.