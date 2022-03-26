The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have your say

Tasmanians top three priorities for Australian federal election: health, climate and cost of living

BP
Andrew Chounding
Caitlin Jarvis
By Bec Pridham, Andrew Chounding, and Caitlin Jarvis · March 26 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanians share what will win their vote at the next federal election

As pressure mounts on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to formally call the 2022 federal election, Tasmanians have had their say on the issues that are most important to them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BP

Bec Pridham

Journalist

Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.