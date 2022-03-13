news, local-news,

A 62-year-old was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital with serious head injuries after allegedly being assaulted in Burnie on Friday night. Shortly before midnight on March 11 police said the 62-year-old was involved in an altercation on Wilmot Street and suffered "extensive face and head injuries". "The male was taken to hospital and will be flown to Royal Hobart Hospital for ongoing treatment for his injuries," a police spokesperson said. "Two males, aged 23 years and 28 years, have today been charged by police for their involvement in this matter. "They will appear in court at a later date. Investigations are continuing." Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/61d79ecd-3fec-4408-86f0-aa1722bc3e80.JPG/r0_183_3000_1878_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg