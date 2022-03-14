news, local-news, Tasmanian, Police, Operations, Drink, Driving, Drug, Offences

Tasmanian Police have detected 28 drink and drug driving offences in northern Tasmania as part of road safety operations across the state this long weekend. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead Police conducted operations from 6pm on Friday, 11 March to midnight on Monday, 14 March. Launceston Police focused their efforts on the CBD and surrounding suburbs, targeting drink and drug driving offences, and hooning vehicles. READ MORE: The forgotten sinking of the Fred Moore: A first-hand account Tasmanian Police detected 17 drivers who exceeded the legal alcohol limit allowed, and one provisional driver was tested and found with alcohol in his system. The highest alcohol reading for drink driving was five times the legal limit, with one driver recording 0.251. Four other motorists were found with readings over 0.15, all drivers were immediately disqualified from driving. A further 11 drivers were detected driving with an illicit drug in their body. Launceston Police also detected and arrested two drivers for hooning, resulting in the clamping of a vehicle for 28 days. READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email Several first-year provisional drivers were also found with an excessive number of passengers, having more than one passenger aged between 16 and 21 years old in the vehicle. READ MORE: Tasmania Police charge two men in their 20s after Burnie assault Acting inspector Justin Bidgood said speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction, fatigue and seatbelt would be targeted over the long weekend. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/6821bb2d-53f1-4d9e-afc3-410179b04cb5.jpg/r820_579_4440_2624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg