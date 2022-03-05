news, local-news,

Tasmania Police Search and Rescue were kept busy overnight, with two callouts for assistance. About 10pm, police were alerted to the activation of a Personal Locator Beacon on the Overland Track near the Bert Nichols Hut. Search and Rescue ground team accompanied by a wilderness paramedic were dispatched to the area and were assisted by marine officers who provided transport by boat across Lake St Clair. They walked throughout the night. READ MORE: Mask mandate to end in a range of Tasmanian settings About 7am, the the rescue team located a woman who had become lost. The woman was not injured, and was located 900 metres from the track, she is currently walking with the search and rescue team to Lake St Clair. In the second incident, Tasmania Police were contacted about 10pm with concerns for a walking party on the South Coast Track near Surprise Bay. READ MORE: COVID outbreaks in more than 70 Tasmanian schools The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched, but was unable to land due to weather conditions. The helicopter returned this morning and ascertained that a distress message had been activated inadvertently. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

