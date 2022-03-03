news, local-news,

Tasmania has reported over 1000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since January. On Thursday, the latest figures from the Department of Health reported the state has recorded 1117 new cases - up 249 on the previous day's new cases. Total active cases in Tasmania also rose by 335 to 5411, while people under observation in the COVID@home program declined by five to 474. The number of people in the state's community case management facilities remained at eight for the third straight day. Patients in the state's hospitals also remained unchanged at 12. The number of patients being treated for COVID declined from eight to six, with the department confirming the remaining six COVID-positive patients were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. Three people are under observation in an intensive care unit - up one on the previous day, while no new COVID-related deaths have been recorded. Lab and rapid antigen testing declined with 1078 lab tests completed and 1163 RATs handed out on Wednesday. First doses for children aged five to 11 remain unchanged at 61 per cent, while booster doses for people 16 years and over rose to 58 per cent.

