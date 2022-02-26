news, local-news,

Those waiting for the next book in the Detective Inspector Mahoney mystery series do not have to wait any longer, with the fourth book now in stores across the state. Author Stephen Brown, who goes by sj brown, said The Square Up was based on the idea of squaring up with someone after a long period of time. READ MORE: Rents anticipated to rise substantially in three Launceston suburbs "If you know the phrase 'revenge is a dish best served cold', the perpetrator in this novel is getting back at perceived slights from decades ago," he said. "It's sparked by trauma and he's decided he's going to even up with a few people ... he starts a malevolent cat and mouse game with the investigative team. The whole point is, can they get him? But spoiler alert, I'm not going tell you." READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning Brown, based in Hobart, said it was satisfying to get a book written, and to have a series under his belt was either his doggedness or stubbornness at play. For those invested in the series, Brown said there was the possibility of more in the future, but for now he is excited to focus on a children's series he is working on.

