The Magic Millions Yearling Sale went to another level on Monday. The sale grossed $4,314,500 which was well up on last year's $3,452,000. The highest-priced yearling - lot 106 - went for $150,000 which equalled the top price paid in 2021. Armidale Stud sold the Toronado filly to Victorian-based A List Stud - the sale's biggest buyer with six lots. Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch was thrilled with the outcome. "It's a record sale for the state. The sale over the last six years has gone from strength-to-strength and to think back in 2012/13 we couldn't gross a million dollars for the sale and we're grossing well over $4 million now, which is fantastic," he said. "We're clearing well over 80 per cent of the horses and it's a record average for the sale too. So all indicators were fantastic and it's great for the breeders of Tasmania being able to secure sales at this level." Bowditch said it was positive to have a horse go for $150,000 again. "We had four lots make over $100,000 and the top price was 150 so it's good, healthy business," he said. "It's good to see there's a good diverse lot of buyers that are buying from all over Australia - all the major states in Australia were covered and were participating here at the sale. "We're thrilled over 50 of the horses are staying here locally to race and have success on the Apple Isle." Motree Thoroughbreds, which is Waterhouse-based, sales grossed $609,000 which was the third-largest of the vendors. Owner Mandy Gunn was pleased to sell 17 of her 20 horses. "We had a really good day," she said. "We bought 20 lots this year, last year we had 12, it's exciting." Gunn achieved an average of $35,824 on Monday with highest-priced yearling going for $90,000. She had buyers from Tasmania as well as interstate and Hong Kong.

