A warrant was issued today for a 30-year-old Mayfield man who has a 103-day jail sentence hanging over his head and is facing cancellation of a drug treatment order. Jake Anthony Mullins was sentenced to a drug treatment order last year on a range of charges including evading police and several firearm charges.. Compliance with the terms of the drug treatment order order would have enabled him to avoid going to jail. The Department of Community Corrections has sought that his drug treatment order be cancelled. When he did not appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday, a warrant for his arrest was issued by Magistrate Sharon Cure. Last year he was arrested in June after evading police in a stolen car, with two shortened shotguns in the back of the vehicle. He spent 77 days in custody but when sentenced to the drug treatment order the remaining 103 days were suspended. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to 10 firearms charges, two counts of aggravated evade police, two counts of reckless driving, using abusive language to a police officer, resisting a police officer, unlawful possession of property and possessing a controlled drug in June 2019. Those charges followed a raid on his home at Mayfield as part of Tasmania Police's Operation Raptor. The raid uncovered three guns, and stolen property worth a total of $10,250. Last week Mullins claimed he could not attend court because he had recorded a positive RAT for COVID-19. The court heard on Monday that Mullins had since recorded a negative PCR test. He had also failed to attend urinalysis required under the order and sought an unapproved change of address to share a house with a person with whom he had once shared a prison cell. Last year Ms Cure told Mullins she would give him the chance of undergoing a drug treatment order, to allow him to move past his drug addiction. "I saw in your report that you are motivated by strong family ties, to move away from where you are at the moment," Ms Cure said during sentencing last year. "You have got to change what you do, and who you see ... and I think you know who those people are. "If you hang around with the same old crew, you will get the same result. We see that over and over." Sentencing Mullins for the aggravated evade and reckless driving, Ms Cure handed him six months behind bars, but suspended the remainder of the sentence, allowing him to walk from court. He would, however, have the remainder of the sentence - 103 days - hanging over his head for the next 18 months.

