news, local-news,

Police have charged a 28-year-old Rokeby man with driving offences following two separate incidents on the Midland Highway on Saturday night. About 7.15pm, police detected a driver travelling at a speed of 141km/h on the Midland Highway, Jericho. The driver was intercepted and it was found he was currently disqualified from driving. READ MORE: Mother's love gives child a new lease on life He was taken to Oatlands Police Station where he was breath tested and returned a reading of 0.169. The man was bailed to appear in court and was issued with a further 24 months disqualification. Then, about 8.55pm, police again detected the man driving his vehicle South on the Midland Highway, Jericho. READ MORE: Is COVID becoming endemic? Professor Catherine Bennett explains The man was intercepted, arrested at the scene, and then taken to Bridgewater Police Station. He was breath tested again and returned a reading of 0.132. The man received a further 12 months disqualification, and was bailed to appear in court at a later date. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/5a2cb1f9-3d1b-461e-81dd-181080380dd3.jpg/r0_114_4200_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg