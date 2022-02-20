28-year-old Rokeby man charged with driving offences following two separate incidents
Police have charged a 28-year-old Rokeby man with driving offences following two separate incidents on the Midland Highway on Saturday night.
About 7.15pm, police detected a driver travelling at a speed of 141km/h on the Midland Highway, Jericho.
The driver was intercepted and it was found he was currently disqualified from driving.
He was taken to Oatlands Police Station where he was breath tested and returned a reading of 0.169.
The man was bailed to appear in court and was issued with a further 24 months disqualification.
Then, about 8.55pm, police again detected the man driving his vehicle South on the Midland Highway, Jericho.
The man was intercepted, arrested at the scene, and then taken to Bridgewater Police Station.
He was breath tested again and returned a reading of 0.132.
The man received a further 12 months disqualification, and was bailed to appear in court at a later date.
