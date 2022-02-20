news, local-news,

The news that the Check In TAS app will no longer be used at a majority of state venues has been welcomed by industry stakeholders, but there is confusion about why the changes were not streamlined across all venues. Premier Peter Gutwein announced that from Friday at 6pm venues such as cafes, supermarkets, restaurants, retail centres, shops, schools, hospitals and aged care facilities would no longer need to display the check in code. However, check-in requirements remained in place at bars, pubs, clubs, gaming rooms, casinos, hotels and licensed venues. READ MORE: Mask-wearing to continue in Tasmania for the next month Tasmanian Small Business Council executive officer Robert Mallett said removing the app was good news for Tasmanians. "The public acceptance that it hasn't been used since soon into the new year has only fuelled discontent and confusion among Tasmanian residents trying to return to as normal existence as possible with the shadow of COVID looking over our shoulder," he said. The news of the changes has been welcomed by cafe and restaurant owners, such as Cataract On Paterson owner Karen Burbury. "We were pleased to hear the announcement because there has been so much resistance for checking in, people were starting to feel like it wasn't warranted anymore," she said. Ms Burbury said her staff had encountered resistance from members of the public no longer seeing the value in checking in, but still required to do so. READ MORE: Plans drop for what could be Launceston's newest roof-top bar Bread and Butter co-owner Olivia Morrison said removing the Check In TAS app requirements would allow for less congestion in the entryway at peak times. However, questions have been raised in regards to some venues still requiring visitors to check in. "[The] announcement that still requires us to check into pubs, clubs, casino and large gatherings will be completely nonsensical unless the government can assure Tasmanians that the information will be used to keep us even safer than if we didn't use it," Mr Mallet said. The Commercial Hotel owner Garry Laskey said he hoped pubs and clubs would soon be included in the new changes. "It takes staff and time to check in and double check everyone has done the right thing," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/7ace43a5-91d8-48e1-91f0-38f272f15390.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg