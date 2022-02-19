newsletters, editors-pick-list,

While mask wearing will continue to be a feature of public life in Tasmania for at least the next month, the community expressed mixed feelings on the necessity of masks with COVID already widespread in the community. Jurian Dingemanse said he found the masks "annoying" and believed they made communication more difficult, sentiments echoed by hospitality worker Grace Lewis. READ MORE: Mask-wearing to continue in Tasmania for the next month Ms Lewis said she felt that masks should be phased out of restaurants and cafes, as it made her job more difficult. "I believe that masks should be relaxed in some settings such as restaurants and for staff at restaurants," she said. "As soon as customers come in and start to eat and drink, they take their masks off. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man "And as wait staff we are handling plates and cutlery and glassware used by customers, so it doesn't make much sense to have a mask on. "They're hard to work in, they're hard to breathe in, they make it hard to understand what people are saying in a conversational sense. READ MORE: Plans drop for what could be Launceston's newest roof-top bar "I believe that if we're stopping check ins, easing masks should be the next thing." Alan Sheppard said he felt that wearing masks was important for personal protection, and he would like to see the mandate extended until the number of hospitalisations was reduced. Sandra Christenson said it remained important to wear masks in at events, but was proud of how the community was responding to COVID-19. "But I think we're doing a brilliant job actually, in all states," she said. "But I do think masks give you a level of protection, not a great deal, but it's a start." Olivia Noell had recently returned from a trip to Melbourne and said that she felt it was time for Tasmania to follow the rest of the country. "I was just in Melbourne and no one was wearing masks anymore, it's all very lax," she said. "I think it's time that Tasmania ease the masks requirements." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

