A 19-year-old man evaded police because he was anxious about previous interactions with police, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Nathan Michael Murfet of Prospect Vale pleaded guilty to one count of evade police on November 2, 2021. Police offered no evidence on a count of exceeding the speed limit. READ MORE: Repeat drug driver on suspended sentences sent to jail Police prosecutor Alexander Pemberton said police saw a blue Subaru Impreza driving at 110km/h in a 90km/h zone about 8.15pm on the Midland Highway. Shortly after they spotted the car again in Peel Street West. "The defendant turned right into Havelock St and accelerated to 90km/h to avoid police," he said. "He turned off headlights and continued along Havelock Street and turned right into Outram Street." The car, which had three male passengers, was intercepted in Frederick St at 8.49pm. READ MORE: Launceston housing market keeps pace with Hobart Defence counsel Michael Larcombe said Murfet had been previously pulled over and questioned about the window tint on his car and also in relation to a concern for welfare. "He felt anxious about his interactions with police and he panicked," Mr Larcombe said. "He wasn't aware of the serious implications of evading police." Mr Murfet owed $25,000 on his car loan and worked as a delivery driver, he said. Magistrate Ken Stanton said turning the headlights off significantly added to the risk of Murfet's driving. He fined him $1720 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

