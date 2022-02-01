newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Launceston family who faced deportation due to a complicated visa process has been dealt some good news that will hopefully allow them to stay in Australia. Thirty-three-year-old Shyam* and wife Gita*, 30, have lived in Launceston since moving to Australia in 2012 on temporary visas. Shyam was facing deportation after two previous attempts at more permanent visas were rejected due to his employment status. His previous two applications were refused because the businesses sponsoring him were deemed not financially capable of adding another staff member. Shyam has worked in hospitality for many years. However, recently, he had bought a stake in a Launceston restaurant, which changed his occupation status and had allowed Shyam to successfully apply for a permanent visa. He is awaiting the outcome of the visa application. READ MORE: Clean-up efforts underway following oil spill in Mersey River Despite the good news, this is only the first step to resolving the family's visa nightmare. The pair now have to resolve the tangled web of their son Shiva's visa status. Shiva, 3, was born at the Launceston General Hospital in 2018, but because his father Shyam's visa application at that time had been refused, Shiva was required to go on a temporary bridging visa, the most temporary visa available to migrants. It means Shiva is not entitled to Medicare, and faces the prospect of not being allowed back into Australia. His bridging visa E means Shyam and Gita have to reapply for him every three months so he does not become an "unlawful citizen". Shyam said the issue of his son's visa was causing stress to the family, but once his own application was approved they could go about moving Shiva to a more permanent visa. He said the family had met with Member for Bass Bridget Archer, who was sympathetic to their plight. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/0e4dd319-dcea-40f6-b236-9a56e230427f.jpg/r0_190_3997_2448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg