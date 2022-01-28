news, local-news,

The rate of accidental residential fires in Tasmania has halved over a decade, a recent Report on Government Services has shown. Data released by the Productivity Commission on Thursday showed the response times by the state's fire service to structure fires was the fastest of all states in inner regional areas at 12 minutes. The response times to structure fires in outer regional areas was 20 minutes and 29 minutes for remote areas. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration The rate of accidental residential fires has declined over the past decade from 140 for every 100,000 households in Tasmania in 2011-12 to 70 for every 100,000 households in 2020-21. The hospitalisation rate for fires has also declined to 15.1 injuries per 100,000 people. The report looked at police, court and correction services in Tasmania. READ MORE: Interstate woman found dead at Cataract Gorge Tasmanian prisoners spend eight hours on average outside of their cells each day which was lower than the national average of 9.4 hours a day. Serious prisoner-on-prisoner assaults in 2020-21 was lower than the previous year with 1.8 assaults per 100 prisoners. Overall prisoner-on-prisoner assaults rose to 17.4 per 100 prisoners. READ MORE: Council to consider pausing e-scooter trial Assaults inflicted upon correctional officers rose to 2.6 per 100 prisoners. The cost per day of keeping a prisoner in custody in Tasmania was the third highest in the nation in 2020-21 at $474 per day. The national average was $375 per day. The cost of keeping a Tasmanian prisoner in custody 10 years ago was $292. Attorney-General Elise Archer said the Report on Government Services showed the daily average prisoner population decreased by 3.6 per cent in Tasmania. She said Tasmania's imprisonment rate of 149.2 per 100,000 adult population was the third lowest across all Australian jurisdictions. "Tasmanias prison utilisation rate of 89.4 per cent was also the lowest of the five jurisdictions who report on this indicator," Ms Archer said. Prisoner employment has declined over the decade from 68.7 per cent of prisoners to 55.6 per cent. The national average is 80 per cent. The number of prisoners who participated in accredited education and training courses declined over the same period from 28.5 per cent to 19.8 per cent. The report indicated that surveyed Tasmanians had a high level of feeling safe within their homes at 92.3 per cent. This was slightly above the national average of 89 per cent. Government minister Guy Barnett said the report highlighted that government expenditure on police had increased by 23 per cent under the Liberals. "In 2012-13, the real recurrent expenditure on police services per person was only $424, compared to $523 in 2020-21," he said. Mr Barnett said the number of police officers in Tasmania had risen by 30 per cent over that time. He said Tasmania Police had the highest percentage of female police staff across Australia at 40.2 per cent of the workforce.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/e6df90a5-4763-49e5-a1d5-39a93c68e300.PNG/r7_127_2993_1814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg