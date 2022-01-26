news, local-news,

The body of a woman who went missing in the Gorge has been found. Divers had been searching the First Basin where the woman, aged in her 20s, had disappeared while swimming on Tuesday afternoon. Police had been at the scene, along with SES volunteers, and other search and rescue volunteers on and off since Tuesday afternoon, using The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and drones in an effort to locate the woman. READ MORE: Damage to Aboriginal petroglyph site investigated It was confirmed her body was recovered from the First Basin just before 4pm on Wednesday. Police were expected to remain at the Gorge on Wednesday evening. "Out of respect to friends and family no further details will be released," a police statement said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

