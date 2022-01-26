news, local-news,

Newnham man Malcolm Cash OAM has been awarded The Medal of the Order of Australia for his tireless work with Vietnam veterans. Mr Cash OAM is the current Tasmanian State Secretary of the Vietnam Veterans Association, and a life member. He is also the treasurer of the Launceston Sub-Branch and does volunteer maintenance at the Lake Sorell Veterans Shack. READ MORE: Police searching for missing swimmer at Cataract Gorge Born in Sydney in the mid-1940s during world war two to an airforce father and a mother who hailed from Launceston. Mr Cash OAM attended Mowbray Heights Primary School and Launceston Technical College, and said he got his charitable nature from his parents. Mr Cash OAM was a prefect at High School and now is the organiser for the school reunions. He rose to the rank of sergeant in the Air Cadets and learnt the art of boxing at the Mathinna Youth Club. Mr Cash OAM joined the Railway Welfare Committee in 1962 and has been the Launceston Branch president, since 1970, as well as life member. He has been helping railway workers and their families for over 50 years. Mr Cash OAM has the responsibility of overseeing monthly sporting and social activities for over 300 families, and he also organises the maintenance of seven Railway Institute holiday homes/ When Mr Cash's three sons went to the Mowbray Heights Primary school, Malcolm became active in the Parents and Friends Association and was awarded life membership.He also became involved in the Mowbray Little Athletics, building equipment, scheduling training and coaching athletes. SInce 1991, Mr Cash OAM has been closely involved in the Newnham Neighbourhood Watch, being the area coordinator and secretary. On retirement, Mr Cash OAM joined the Veterans Support Group - mowing lawns and doing home maintenance for elderly veterans and widows. This led to becoming a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association. Mr Cash OAM is a life member of both the Vietnam Veterans Launceston Sub Branch and the Tasmania State Branch. READ MORE: Launceston man fighting for life after veering off road In 1997 and 1998, Mr Cash OAM was a member of the North Launceston Football Club Board holding the membership portfolio, writing their newsletter and working as barman for events and on game day. Mr Cash OAM said without the support of his wife Ann, many of his volunteer contributions would not have been possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/0779977b-a851-49ad-8649-66d3334582b9.jpeg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg