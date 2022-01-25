news, local-news,

A Tasmanian Fire Service member who has gone above and beyond has been recognised with and Order of Australia Medal. Mr Buck joined the Tasmania Fire Service on the 1st of August 1995. He was instrumental in coordinating interagency exercises within the Dalrymple Group. RELATED: Meet the Northern Tasmanians being honoured this Australia Day These exercises included simulated fuel truck motor vehicle accidents and mass casualty incidents on the East Tamar Highway, counter terrorism and vital asset protection including Comalco and Temco industrial complexes as well as clandestine drug lab fire scenarios within the Dalrymple Group. Mr Buck is described as a highly capable volunteer fire fighter, committed to his local community and fellow fire fighters. Following his transfer to Prospect Brigade in 2000, he commenced developing newer members which was instrumental in increasing the amount of training activities attended by the Prospect Brigade members. He has been dedicated to training and supporting volunteers over his distinguished fire service career. Mr Buck's tireless service goes above and beyond the normal expectation of a volunteer firefighter. His meritorious commitment to the many charities affiliated with the Tasmania Fire Service and his mentoring of volunteers are commendable aspects of his distinguished volunteer fire service career. READ MORE: Testing rebate for RATs offered by St.LukesHealth Mr Buck has been a figurehead for mental health. Around 10 years ago he researched and formed a chapter in Launceston of the International firefighter motorcycle club 'Red Knights', of which he is President. The club aims to improve welfare and camaraderie amongst fire fighters and raise money for charities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/83851af8-c469-4fa0-a095-ea267c9714fc.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg