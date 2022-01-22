news, local-news,

Tasmania Police have attended two serious road incidents in the state's South over the past 24-hours Emergency services were called to North Hobart at around 1am on Saturday after a 47-year-old man was found with significant injuries by the side of the road. READ MORE: First person dies with COVID-19 in Tasmania since 2020 The man was found near the corner of Warwick and Church Street by members of the public who notified emergency services. A damaged vehicle was located a short distance away, and a woman in her 40s was located in the vehicle and is assisting police with enquires. It is believed the man and woman are known to each other. READ MORE: 'Ripped away from us': family touched by love, support after fire Anyone who saw a white Hyundai sedan travelling in the area around 1:00am, or anyone with information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. About midday on Saturday, emergency services attended a single vehicle roll over at Acton Park. READ MORE: Pregnant women avoiding vaccines, doctor warns Minor injuries are reported and one person is trapped within the vehicle. Police advise Acton Road between Estate Drive and Seven Mile Beach Road is currently closed to traffic for at least the next hour.

