THERE need to be consequences for poor actions. If the scooters are not left or parked responsibly, then the company should be able to fine them an additional amount, maybe a $20-$50 fine added to the payment. This would have to be made a clear condition of hiring the scooters. DRIVING a few kilometres over the speed limit is over. That would have to be the best advertising in my view ever done by the Road Safety Task Force. I have decades of experience in advertising agencies and the media, and this is a ripper. The trouble is the Road Safety Task Force needs a bigger budget to get the word out there. Come on Minister Micheal Ferguson, give these guys the money they need to do their job. This campaign deserves it. EXCUSE me Victor Marshall from Meander (The Examiner, January 19), please explain what the difference is between Rebecca White or Sarah Courtney having annual leave, or Peter Gutwein, Michael Ferguson or Shane Broad. Everyone is entitled to annual leave, surely we have more important issues to worry about. IF ANY ordinary Australian had so badly bungled their job, they would have been sacked. Yet our smirking Prime Minister staggers from one cock-up and rort to another, leaving a trail of devastation in his wake. Here are just a few examples: The cruelty of the illegal Robodebt scheme; "going for a ScoMo" during the bushfire emergency; the lawsuit with Clive Palmer to force WA to open its borders; gifting billions to the rich in the JobSeeker debacle; the sabotage of all meaningful action on climate change; the constant rorts and pork barrelling; the vaccine stroll-out; joining with the gobsmackingly irresponsible Dom Perrotett to let COVID rip just before Christmas; and now the obstinate refusal to make RATs free after ignoring the urging of experts to stockpile them. If ever there was an argument for the right of the citizens to recall governments, it's Scotty from Marketing.

