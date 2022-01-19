news, local-news,

A Scottsdale retirement village held the official opening for the extension of its facility on Wednesday. Northbourne Park Retirement Village has housed independent living retirees for half a century and has recently doubled in size. While many of its villas are still under construction or yet to be started, the foundation set to support the housing, consisting mainly of road and pipeline construction, was recently completed. READ MORE: Which businesses are locked in for Tatler Arcade In celebration of that achievement, which was able to go ahead after the state and federal government split a combined total of $2.6 million, 87 people gathered at the establishment on Wednesday. Among the attendees were Premier Peter Gutwein and Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer. Mr Gutwein said the work put in by everyone involved meant that members of the Scottsdale community could not only work and raise a family in the area, but age there too. READ MORE: Man fired for being 'too fat' for caravan park job Ms Archer said the community collaboration displayed in the works undertaken at Northbourne epitomised the idea of building a better region and believed the increased size of the facility would create jobs, as well as increase economic development. Northbourne Park Association chairman Robin Thompson said he was grateful for the government funding that the not-for-profit organisation had received and said the remaining works, meaning the erection of buildings, would be funded through the benevolence of the community. He believed that within the next decade the total number of villas at the facility would exceed 130, half of which would be rentals, while those remaining would be leased. READ MORE: Do Tasmanians really need to 'live with COVID'? Among the various benevolent contributors, who allowed the land to increase, were a family who actually provided the land. Sisters Mary Farquhar, Sue Walden, and Helen Fox are the daughters of Bert and Peggy Farquhar, the previous owners of the land that has now been rezoned to form part of Northbourne Park. The trio, with the edition of their sister Jeannie, who was in Holland at the time, sold 11 acres of the land to the Northbourne Park Association, and donated an additional one acre. Speaking at the event, Mary Farquhar said her parents loved the Scottsdale area and would have been delighted to know they'd had a parade and boulevard at the park named after them.

