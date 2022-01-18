news, local-news,

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing his motorbike at Ravenswood last night. Emergency services responded to reports of the single vehicle crash near Mornington Drive about 7.15pm. Police said the rider had been travelling on a black Honda CBR 1000 south on Mornington Drive towards Bendigo Street when the incident unfolded. READ MORE: Traumatic encounter with e-scooter knocks service dog unconscious The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Launceston General Hospital in a serious condition. Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Anyone who saw the man riding in the area have been asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/d561ca26-83a1-4cee-a1bb-c2214849aca5.jpg/r7_0_3122_1760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg