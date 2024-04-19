Farming connection behind Launceston institution's national awards double

Synonymous with Launceston's skyline, the city's famous silos on the edge of the Tamar are now home to an organisation with an equally towering reputation.
Peppers Silo Hotel and its restaurant, Grain of the Silos, have been recognised for their outstanding work at the Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin.
Highest on the mantelpiece is the restaurant's gold in the tourism restaurants and catering services category, while the hotel received silver in the business event venues category.
General manager Paul Seaman said the accolade came as a result of the relationship the restaurant has with Tasmanian farmers.
"It is incredibly rewarding for our team, rewarding for the guests and the people that support us, and rewarding also for, most importantly, the people and the producers that bring to life who we are," he said.
"We're really passionate about that connection with our growers and our farmers, they're the hard workers and to be able to just put what they do on a plate brings us joy, and to have that recognised is fantastic."
Alongside living up to the reputation of the "iconic building", part of the reason Mr Seaman believes the standard is so high at the silos is the fierce competition - there were 11 Tasmanian medallists, eight from the North and North-West - surrounding them.
"It certainly challenges us to make sure that we're always ahead of the game, and these awards are a part of demonstrating that to the market," he said.
"It absolutely inspires us to continue to be the best we possibly can and also to provide that wonderful service to the community."
Not wanting to rest on their laurels, Mr Seaman said the hotel and restaurant would continue to refine their now award-winning product.
"We're always pushing ourselves harder to continue to drive that excellence in what we do, finding new ways of expanding our opportunity to deliver great business events. It really is just continuing that journey and seeing where we can continue to get better," he said.
As for what Mr Seaman would go for on the menu: "I can't go past the gnocchi."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.