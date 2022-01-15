newsletters, editors-pick-list, o'keefe's hotel, o'keefe, DJ Skip, Mike O'Keefe, sold, hotel, history, Launceston

The news earlier this week that Launceston stalwart O'Keefe's Hotel had been bought by the directors of car dealership Buckby Motors has left many ex-patrons and employees reminiscing about their experiences within the walls of the 115-year-old establishment. The building's first owner was the O'Neil family, who hailed from Belfast in Ireland, under their watch the business was known as the Union Club Hotel and was happily run by the family for decades. It wasn't until the 1970s that namesake owner Mike O'Keefe and his wife would settle on the Union Club Hotel as the site of their venture into the life of a hotelier and publican. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? From the very beginning of his ownership, Mr O'Keefe noted a change in the venue's patronage. "Before we took over women weren't allowed in, but we didn't think twice about it," he said. The new access for women also began to bring in a younger crowd, which Mr O'Keefe was determined to make the most of. READ MORE: Close to 7500 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania "We began opening on Thursdays because we knew that's when our customers were getting their pay packets. It's not like today, back then you would hit the town with your week's pay in your hand," he said. "It took the other pubs 18 months to realise what a goldmine that was," he added. Mr O'Keefe - alongside his wife and family - ran the hotel for around 13 years before handing it over to a leaseholder in the late 80s. That didn't hinder the crowds, however, according to the bar's current manager Mark Elmer - who will be finishing up his last shift this weekend. "This place gave me my first job in hospitality. I was a bouncer here in the 1990s and I remember dancing on the bar a lot after work. I made friends then that I still have now," he said. Moving into the 2000s, the venue marked an important step in the life of Craig Woods, who at that time was attempting to move from a career in cheesemaking to DJ-ing. "When I first came into the hotel I thought, 'this pub is really rocking'," he said. After handing his details over to the bar manager, Mr Woods got his big break. However, the venue's huge crowds proved both a hindrance and a source for inspiration. READ MORE: Passenger killed, one hospitalised after crash "It was so busy that the crowd kept bumping my CD players. I came in the next week and they were calling me DJ Skip," he said. Having re-entered the business two and a half years ago with an eye to selling it, Mr O'Keefe looks back on his time at the hotel fondly. "I've got fond and clear memories of our customers over the years. We've been lucky to have such wonderful customers. We've loved it," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

