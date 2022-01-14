news, local-news,

The government won't reveal its plan for dealing with COVID-positive students who have been in a classroom before diagnosis ahead of next week's national cabinet meeting. Public Health Services this week advised child care centres that all children present in a room at a service with a child who later tests positive to COVID-19 were now defined as a close contact. This means those children must isolate immediately and not return to the service for seven days. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? To return, they must have no symptoms and a negative test result on day six. The government will not yet say whether a measure like this was under consideration for primary school classrooms in particular. Labor's education spokesman Josh Willie said families, students and school staff needed to know the government's plan now. READ MORE: Close to 7500 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania "Given the sheer scale of the government's failure across all sectors in its response to the impact of COVID, it's not surprising they are refusing to reveal details of their plans should the virus be detected in schools," he said. "They should be kept closely informed of what the government intends to do when COVID shows up in school settings." READ MORE: Passenger killed, one hospitalised after crash Premier Peter Gutwein on Thursday said the government would submit its plan to reopen schools to the federal government for discussion at next week's national cabinet meeting. Public Health director Mark Veitch said there would be more discussions over the next few weeks with the Education Department to consider advice from the Australian Health Protection Principle Committee about schools reopening. "We will be looking at how those principles apply in Tasmania to safely open our schools," he said. Greens leader Cassy O'Connor on Friday said it was imperative the government released its plan on how students with disability would be kept safe when school returned. Mr Gutwein said he would discuss supports available for students with disability and care plans at the end of next week. "Parents can be assured that we will step through this very carefully and we will put in place a sensible and responsible plan," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/15b74575-30fc-45fb-aacb-bf6e4ffc393b.PNG/r14_0_855_475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg