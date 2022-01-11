sport, local-sport, Tasmania JackJumpers

Tasmania JackJumpers' round seven home clash against New Zealand Breakers this Friday at Hobart's MyState Bank Arena has been postponed due to the evolving COVID-19 situation. The Breakers will now play a home game against the JackJumpers on Wednesday January 19 at 7.30pm at MyState Bank Arena. The JackJumpers will also not be available to travel to their other round seven game against Adelaide 36ers scheduled for January 16. That game will also be rescheduled. Chief executive officer Simon Brookhouse said the JackJumpers' camp had been hit hard by the coronavirus. "It was always going to be very challenging to get up for this game with the number of guys we had struck down with the virus, and unfortunately we won't get medical clearance for enough to play in Friday's scheduled game," he said. "The affected players and staff are definitely over the worst of it, but the virus has impacted each individual differently and some do need a few more days to recover and return to court. "We have sought public health and medical advice, and we cannot risk their health or new injuries by putting them out on court prematurely. "We understand this is disappointing for our fans and partners. However, we must prioritise our players' health and safety and ensure we are fighting fit for the rest of the season." JackJumpers partners, corporates and members will have pre-sale access to individual tickets for next Wednesday's game however, as it is a New Zealand Breakers' home game, it will be fully ticketed with no JackJumpers corporate or membership offering. Brookhouse said it was exciting there would still be a game in Tasmania next week. "We're pleased to be able to give New Zealand a home away from home for this game and allow them to generate some ticket revenue in what has been a really challenging 18-month period for their organisation," he said. "Our staff will assist the NBL and the Breakers to deliver the operational requirements for the game to put on a great spectacle for the fans." The JackJumpers have won two games and lost five.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/d3b5e233-d6df-484f-a92a-f15695923b00.jpg/r16_267_4991_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg