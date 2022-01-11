news, local-news,

A man had two cheques in his anus when police arrested him for breaching curfew conditions of his bail, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Martin John Sajben, 36, of Newnham, pleaded guilty to a total of six counts of computer-related fraud, two counts of possession of stolen property, burglary, stealing and two counts of dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage. The court heard that Sajben had a three-month suspended sentence hanging over his head and had also breached the terms of a 12-month Community Correction Order. READ MORE: Half a kilo of drugs seized at Launceston Airport Defence counsel Beri Kurdistan said he was in the grip of a methylamphetamine addiction when the offences were committed last year. Police prosecutor Natalie Clark said that in August police found Sajben in George Street about 9.50pm in breach of the curfew conditions of his bail. "He said he was waiting for a mate to pick him up," she said. "He was charged and detained and a search found two Westpac cheques in his anus." READ MORE: What council can do to reclaim $10m after project stalled In other offences, Sajben and a female accomplice went to the Village Motor Inn, South Launceston, in November 2020. Ms Clark said the pair walked to the entrance. "The defendant was smoking a cigarette which was later collected by police," she said. "Forensic analysis identified the defendant." Items stolen included a National Australia Bank Cheque Book and a master key to all the rooms. On November 11, two cheques of $5000 were deposited at an ATM into an account. The amount was initially transferred before being identified as fraudulent by NAB. READ MORE: Outbreak fears after prisoners, staff test positive In May last year, Sajben and a female were seen acting suspiciously at Maritime Way at the University of Tasmania. Sajben dropped a shopping bag full of stolen soft drinks and fled, but police found him hiding under the bridge at Newnham Way. A subsequent search was conducted at a cubby house in the yard of his parent's home and stolen property was recovered. READ MORE: Thousands of RAT's given out in Launceston Kurdistan said Sajben had already spent 67 days in custody since his arrest in November. "He has a poor record of offending which appears to have increased between 2018 and 2021," she said. She submitted that he had been quite severely assaulted in custody suffering a cut which required five stitches. Magistrate Simon Brown will sentence at 9.15am on January 12.

