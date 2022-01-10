coronavirus,

Since the Silverdome became a rapid antigen test collection site it has become one of the hottest places in town, with thousands grappling to get their hands on a test. While the venue might attract hundreds to its regular sporting showdowns, between Sunday and Monday afternoon visitors helped themselves to 8600 RATs. That means, in the space of 24 accessible hours, there were more than 358 tests given out every hour. READ MORE: Government's categorisation of Omicron differs from WHO The site was set up in response to the state government moving towards RATs as a significant means of COVID testing, and as PCR test sites were overwhelmed by close contacts hoping to breathe a sigh of relief by returning a negative test. When COVID first boomed in Tasmania following the border opening on December 15 last year, those wanting tests reported waiting in line for up to six hours for a test. While those hoping to secure tests from the Silverdome were still subject to waits, by Monday afternoon some attendees waited as short as 15 minutes to get their RAT. A Health Department spokesperson said, despite the thousands of tests already handed out, they were not expecting supply to cease any time soon. "Tasmania has secured an ongoing supply of rapid antigen test kits," they said. The Silverdome site was set to run until January 14, from 8am until 4pm. The spokesperson said distribution of RATs would continue beyond that date, but the location of the collection centre could change as "collection points may be reviewed periodically".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/0fa03327-4d40-4549-b71e-ba7cf9a3ec5d.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg