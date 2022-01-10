news, local-news, tarleton, all things nice, tasmania police, torquay

One man is in hospital and another is in custody after the former was raced to hospital following being struck by a ute in what police believe was a targeted incident. The hospitalised 49-year-old was struck by a white Toyota Hilux at the Tarleton Street and Torquay Road intersection at East Devonport at 6.30pm on Sunday night. READ MORE: Government's categorisation of Omicron differs from World Health Organisation The man was in a critical but stable condition in the early hours of Monday morning. The Hilux was being driven be another 49-year-old man who was taken into custody at the scene and was "assisting police with their enquiries" about exactly what transpired. "Initial police investigations indicate that this was a targeted incident and the men involved are known to each other," a police spokesperson said. READ MORE: New campaign hopes to tackle 'dire' rental vacancy rates The incident occurred outside the popular All Things Nice Bakery where police say the man that was hit was on the footpath, and that members of the public assisted the situation before police arrived. It saw Tarleton Street temporarily closed as Forensic and Crash Investigation Services examined the scene. Police investigations were ongoing and any witnesses are urged to contact Tasmania Police on 131444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperstas.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/1c63a121-ad70-45aa-86e6-d964ca1d8099.png/r3_48_1332_799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg