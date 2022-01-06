news, local-news,

Supreme Court jury trials have been postponed for at least six weeks because of the risk of jurors contracting COVID-19, despite a record backlog of cases. The most serious crimes including murder, rape, attempted murder and manslaughter are heard before a jury unless a defendant pleads guilty. Chief Justice Alan Blow AO said that a session of jury trials scheduled for January 31 had been postponed until at least March 15. READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on Midland Highway The delay follows the Supreme Court's backlog of cases reaching an all-time high of 692 cases at June 30, 2021. Launceston has four alleged murder cases and Burnie two cases in process. There was a backlog of 169 cases in Launceston and 222 cases in Burnie. The Supreme Court postponed jury trials in 2020, but sat through most of last year with jurors sitting in a socially distanced way. Chief Justice Blow said the risk of exposing jurors and others to COVID-19 infections was unacceptable. "It must be remembered that jurors are compelled to come to court, whether they wish to or not," he said. "If jury trials were to proceed with infection rates as bad as they are now or worse, it is likely that a lot of trials would be aborted as a result of jurors or others testing positive or having to go into isolation as close contacts." Law Society of Tasmania President Simon Gates said: "This is a sensible step for the court to take in the circumstances. While a delay in jury trials is not ideal, there doesn't appear to be any alternative in the short-term." READ MORE: TasCOSS makes family violence budget pitch Tasmania Greens leader Cassy O' Connor said justice was on hold in Peter Gutwein's COVID-19-infected Tasmania. "The decision to suspend jury trials, while right for the safety of those called to do jury duty, will mean justice is delayed for many," Ms O Connor said. "People will be remanded in custody for months before their matters can be heard. "That's not a functioning justice system, it's unjust imprisonment and it's due to a political decision made by the Premier to open the floodgates to Omicron. READ MORE: Purple perfumes draws visitors to iconic Tassie lavender farm "While we know the Liberals are largely ambivalent about the rights of prisoners, this is not about the guilty. This decision impacts those who have yet to receive a verdict - and who may, ultimately, be acquitted." Arrangements for four weeks of jury trials to proceed in Hobart, Launceston, and Burnie commencing January 31 have been cancelled. Summonses for the January 31 jury panel had already been mailed in Launceston. "The recipients of the summonses in Launceston will be told to ignore them," Chief Justice Blow said. READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary student released from hospital after recovering from tragedy He said a further announcement would be made in mid-February as to whether the suspension of jury trials will be continued beyond March 15. The Supreme Court backlog resulted in an increasing number of bail applications last financial year with magistrates frequently citing a possible two year wait for a trial as a reason for granting bail. Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC said in his annual report that bail applications had jumped from 215 in 2015-16 to 482 in 2020-21. "The increase in applications is likely due to a number of factors, including the backlog and an increase in the number of persons charged with serious crimes," Mr Coates said. The State Government boosted funding to the Justice Department from $9.3 million to $10.1 million in a bid to cut the backlog. Mr Gates said delay to trials often caused unintended consequences. "That includes hardship for victims and their families, witness fatigue and undermining public confidence in the criminal justice system's ability to delivery justice in a timely fashion," he said. A bill for judge-alone trials passed the House of Assembly last year and will be considered in the Legislative Council when Parliament resumes. Ms O' Connor said thousands of Tasmanians were becoming infected, businesses were closing, workers were losing income and the health system was cracking. "Now it's the justice system. What will it take for the Premier to reset to slow the spread of this dangerous virus?," Ms O' Connor said

