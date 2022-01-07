Around the Garden

community,

In the vegetable garden, continue to plant seedlings of silverbeet, pumpkin, zucchini, capsicum and spring onions. Plant seeds of peas, beans, beetroot, radish, carrot and parsnip. During hot weather put lettuce seed in the refrigerator crisper for a day before sowing. A few hours working in the garden can have a great calming effect, but for those new to this wonderful pastime and the time-poor weekend gardeners who tend to put jobs off then rush around trying to do too much all at once and become frazzled by the experience, I would like to remind them of an old gardener's saying ... 'To enjoy gardening never do in one day what should take two days.' The leaves of many indoor plants can suffer attacks from scale insects which can be easily controlled by wiping them off with a cotton ball soaked in white oil. During hot weather houseplants, especially ferns, can have a fine, daily, misting of water. After the first flush of rose flowers is over, dead head to encourage more blooms. Remove any weak or inward facing growths. Continue with your water, fertiliser and spray programme. Mulch to keep soil cool and reduce moisture loss. Immediately after agapanthus and foxgloves have finished flowering, remove spikes before any seed has a chance to set. In some areas these plants have become troublesome environmental weeds, so if you have them in your garden be responsible and take measures to stop the spread. When dahlias show the first sign of the petal colour opening from the bud, give a top dressing of sulphate of potash to improve stem strength and flower colour. A second application can be applied in early autumn to improve tuber formation. Give rough handles of old garden tools a new lease on life by sanding them back then painting with a clear varnish or linseed oil. Check roses for fungal diseases and insect pests and take appropriate action. White fly are beginning to appear and can be hard to control if numbers have a chance to built up. Use a pyrethrum-based spray. Watch out for pear and cherry slug. Viola odorata makes a good groundcover due to its free seeding habit, especially when planted under deciduous trees where it receives full sun in winter and shade in the hottest months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/70c0eda5-5ce2-4c80-997c-6287f3abccf6.jpg/r0_18_1000_583_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg