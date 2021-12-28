open-universities-australia, multimedia, Launceston to Hobart yacht race, Examiner photos, Tamar Yacht club, Tamar River, Yacht racing

Competitors of the annual Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race left on December 27 from Beauty Point on the Tamar River, setting off on the 285 nautical mile race to Hobart.

